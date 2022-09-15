COVERAGE NOTE: Correction to 20-lb copy paper assessments from Oct 2018-Jan 2019

PPI Pulp & Paper Week has corrected a typo for 20-lb copy paper, 30% PCW, 92 bright in its Graphic Paper price tables.

The price reported on Oct. 26, 2018 should have been $1,150-1,180/ton, based on our market survey, which reflected a $30/ton increase from September’s $1,120-1,150/ton. But due to the typo, the price actually published was $1,150-1,580/ton. This inaccuracy was perpetuated through Jan. 25, 2019.

These prices have all been corrected online and in Fastmarkets RISI’s database.

For comments or queries please contact pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.