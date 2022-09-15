Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Correction to Brazil Boxboard Footnotes

September 15, 2022
Pricing notice

Due to an error, the footnote explaining Brazilian Boxboard assessments incorrectly reads “Delivered in Sao Paulo. Prices are net, excluding PIS/COFINS of 9.25% and other taxes and freight”.

It should read: “Delivered São Paulo. Includes PIS/COFINS taxes of 9.25%. Other taxes not included.

The error dates back to March 2016. RISI apologises for any possible misunderstanding caused by this.

For comments and queries, please email pricing@risi.com.

For other RISI Coverage Notes please see here.

For more information on RISI’s assessment methodology, please see here.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed