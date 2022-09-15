COVERAGE NOTE: Correction to Brazil Boxboard Footnotes

Due to an error, the footnote explaining Brazilian Boxboard assessments incorrectly reads “Delivered in Sao Paulo. Prices are net, excluding PIS/COFINS of 9.25% and other taxes and freight”.

It should read: “Delivered São Paulo. Includes PIS/COFINS taxes of 9.25%. Other taxes not included.”

The error dates back to March 2016. RISI apologises for any possible misunderstanding caused by this.

