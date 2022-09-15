Methodology Contact us Login

Coverage note: Correction to euro equivalents for the November and December UK price watch in PPI Europe

September 15, 2022
By Steven Sachoff
Pricing notice

Due to a technical error, the November UK price watch published in the November 7 issue of PPI Europe (no. 45) and the December UK price watch published in the December 5 issue of PPI Europe (no. 46) showed the incorrect euro equivalents for pound-denominated prices. The correct euro equivalents have been updated and are now available for download. This correction concerns only the price watch in the newsletter PDF. Online euro equivalents were published correctly.


