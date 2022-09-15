Methodology Contact us Login

Coverage note: Correction to European pulp and paper price publishing schedule for Spain

September 15, 2022
By Steven Sachoff
Pricing notice

The European pulp and paper publishing schedule has been corrected online due to an error in the dates for the next Spain price watch.

Fastmarkets RISI will publish price assessments for July, August and September in Spain on October 1. There will be no price watch on September 17 as previously indicated.

As previously announced, from October, Spanish paper and board prices will be published monthly. The first monthly price watch will appear on October 29.

To view the full pulp and paper schedule see here.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for European pulp and paper markets, please see here.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes, please see here.


