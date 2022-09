New York, NY, Feb. 21, 2019 (PPI Global) – Due to a reporting error, the February Sorted White Ledger (40), US Oakland, export to Asia, FAS assement has been listed incorrectly online since Feb. 5. The assessment should have read $327-330/ton.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

For more information on RISI’s assessment methodology, please see here.