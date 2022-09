BRUSSELS, Belgium, Apr. 14, 2020 (Fastmarkets RISI) – Forest Biomass Finland Forest Chips Sub-Index appeared incorrectly for a short time Tuesday, April 14 in the Fastmarkets RISI portal and mobile app.

The correct index value is Eur21.99/MWh, not Eur21.90/MWh as originally appeared. All databases have now been corrected.

The values sent out to FOEX customers by email were correct.