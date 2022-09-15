COVERAGE NOTE: Correction to incoterms in East China paper and board assessments

Fastmarkets RISI has noticed an error in the incoterms used to define monthly East China paper and board assessments.

Currently a number of these assessments are listed as “ex-mill” or “ex-major distributor’s warehouse”. In fact they should all be listed as delivered.

This error will be corrected in price watch tables, online footnotes and all documentation as of February 2020. This change will not affect price levels.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

