Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Correction to Italian containerboard prices in PPI Europe

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

﻿﻿Due to a technical error, certain Italian containerboard prices for October were incorrectly published in PPI Europe Vol. 33, Issue 40. The correct prices are:

Semi-chemical fluting, 127-g: Eur660-680/tonne

Testliner 3, 140-g: Eur420-450/tonne

Fluting, 105-g: Eur385-425/tonne.

This issue only affected the Price Watch table in PPI Europe and not the RISI online portal. A new version of the issue with a corrected price table has now been posted online.

For any questions, please contact pricing@risi.com.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed