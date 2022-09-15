COVERAGE NOTE: Correction to Italian containerboard prices in PPI Europe

﻿﻿Due to a technical error, certain Italian containerboard prices for October were incorrectly published in PPI Europe Vol. 33, Issue 40. The correct prices are:

Semi-chemical fluting, 127-g: Eur660-680/tonne

Testliner 3, 140-g: Eur420-450/tonne

Fluting, 105-g: Eur385-425/tonne.

This issue only affected the Price Watch table in PPI Europe and not the RISI online portal. A new version of the issue with a corrected price table has now been posted online.

For any questions, please contact pricing@risi.com.