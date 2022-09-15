Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Correction to medium prices in PPI Pulp & Paper Week March 18, 2016

September 15, 2022
By Will MiesDirectorNews EditorialRISI
Pricing notice

PPI Pulp & Paper Week has corrected the price of semichemical medium East and West in the March 18 Price Watch to $510-520/ton for March and February 2016. The price was unchanged in March, but in February dropped $10/ton from $520-530 in January.

RISI inadvertently published the January price of $520-530/ton for the two latest months due to a technical error.

We apologize for the inconvenience. A revised version of the March 18 issue with the correct prices is now available online.

For any questions, please contact Will Mies at wmies@risi.com.

