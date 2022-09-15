COVERAGE NOTE: Correction to NBSK CIF China price assessment on October 16

Fastmarkets RISI has made a correction to the NBSK CIF China assessment published today, revising the price from $580/tonne to $585/tonne.

The error occurred due to a miscalculation. With Nordic NBSK fetching $570-590/tonne and the grade imported from Canada priced at $590-600/tonne, the mid-point NBSK level would come to $585/tonne, not $580/tonne.

All databases have now been corrected.

For any questions, please contact pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.