COVERAGE NOTE: Correction to North American SBSK final prices for April

Due to a typing error, Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft delivered to the US East was incorrectly published Apr 29 in the Fastmarkets RISI online portal, mobile app and World Pulp Monthly Table 5.

The correct price should have read $1060/tonne and not $1160/tonne as originally published. The database and Table 5 have now been corrected.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

For more information on RISI’s assessment methodology, please see here.