COVERAGE NOTE: Correction to PIX Recovered Paper February average index values
Due to a technical error, PIX February price averages for Recovered Paper appeared incorrectly in the PIX Pulp & Paper History section on foex.fi website, as well as on the Fastmarkets RISI portal and mobile app, for a short period after publishing on Tuesday February 25th.
The correct February monthly averages (EUR/t) are:
|
Correct Value
|
PIX OCC 1.04 dd
|
33.93
|
PIX ONP/OMG 1.11 dd
|
90.67
All databases have now been corrected.
The weekly PIX values of Feb 25, 2020 were not affected.
We apologize for the inconvenience caused.