COVERAGE NOTE: Correction to PIX Recovered Paper February average index values

Due to a technical error, PIX February price averages for Recovered Paper appeared incorrectly in the PIX Pulp & Paper History section on foex.fi website, as well as on the Fastmarkets RISI portal and mobile app, for a short period after publishing on Tuesday February 25th.

The correct February monthly averages (EUR/t) are:

Correct Value PIX OCC 1.04 dd 33.93 PIX ONP/OMG 1.11 dd 90.67

All databases have now been corrected.

The weekly PIX values of Feb 25, 2020 were not affected.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused.