Fastmarkets RISI has corrected two East Asia pulp assessments effective March 2020 to reflect final settlement prices.

Unbleached softwood kraft was assessed $20 higher than originally at $570-575/tonne.

BCTMP – Spruce was assessed $10 higher than originally at $475-585

All databases have now been corrected.

For any questions, please contact pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.