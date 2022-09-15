Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Coverage Note - Correction to two US Recovered Paper prices published Dec. 5

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

PPI Pulp & Paper Week has made two corrections to its US Recovered Paper price tables that were published on Dec. 5.

The first change is a typo on the price of Sorted Office Paper (37), domestic, FOB US Pacific Northwest. The price reported on Dec. 5 was $175-178/ton, but it should have been $175-185, in keeping with the P&PW $10 range in domestic prices for prices greater than $95/ton.

Further, there was a mistake on the pricing for export Double-Sorted OCC (12) FAS Chicago, bound for China. That price was reported as $122-125/ton and should have been $152-155/ton, based on our market survey.

The prices have now been corrected online and a new version of the PPI PPW Recovered Paper Price Watch has been posted online.

RISI has also corrected one historical price in our database. July Hard White Envelope Cuttings(31), US Midwest (Chicago), FOB briefly read $420-430/ton when it should have read $415-425/ton.

For comments or queries please contact pricing@risi.com.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed