Coverage Note - Correction to two US Recovered Paper prices published Dec. 5

PPI Pulp & Paper Week has made two corrections to its US Recovered Paper price tables that were published on Dec. 5.

The first change is a typo on the price of Sorted Office Paper (37), domestic, FOB US Pacific Northwest. The price reported on Dec. 5 was $175-178/ton, but it should have been $175-185, in keeping with the P&PW $10 range in domestic prices for prices greater than $95/ton.

Further, there was a mistake on the pricing for export Double-Sorted OCC (12) FAS Chicago, bound for China. That price was reported as $122-125/ton and should have been $152-155/ton, based on our market survey.

The prices have now been corrected online and a new version of the PPI PPW Recovered Paper Price Watch has been posted online.

RISI has also corrected one historical price in our database. July Hard White Envelope Cuttings(31), US Midwest (Chicago), FOB briefly read $420-430/ton when it should have read $415-425/ton.

For comments or queries please contact pricing@risi.com.