COVERAGE NOTE: Corrections to French recycled containerboard prices in PPI Europe May 19, 2016

PPI Europe has corrected the French prices for testliner 2, testliner 3, recycled fluting, and white-top testliner in the May 19 Price Watch. Prices originally published were incorrect due to an administrative error.

We apologize for the inconvenience. A revised version of the March 18 issue with the correct prices is now available online.

For any questions, please contact Irina Van den Neste ivandenneste@risi.com