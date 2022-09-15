Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Corrections to French recycled containerboard prices in PPI Europe May 19, 2016

September 15, 2022
Pricing notice

PPI Europe has corrected the French prices for testliner 2, testliner 3, recycled fluting, and white-top testliner in the May 19 Price Watch. Prices originally published were incorrect due to an administrative error.

wrztugmlmzjnsfm.JPG

We apologize for the inconvenience. A revised version of the March 18 issue with the correct prices is now available online.

For any questions, please contact Irina Van den Neste ivandenneste@risi.com

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed