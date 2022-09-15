COVERAGE NOTE: Corrections to Graphic Paper Prices Jan. 26, 2018

Due to a process error, uncoated freesheet prices published Jan. 26, 2018 in PPI Pulp & Paper Week were not updated online. Published prices for coated paper sheets were also incorrect. The issue has since been corrected. The correct prices are:

UNCOATED FREESHEET

20-lb copy paper, 92 bright: $955 – 985/sh. ton

20-lb copy paper, 30% PCW, 92 bright: $1,015 - 1,045/sh. ton

50-lb offset rolls, 92 bright: $845 – 865/sh. ton

24-lb white wove envelope rolls, 92 bright: $905 – 945/sh. ton

20-lb forms bond, stock tab: $930 – 970/sh. ton

50-lb trade book, offset, rolls: $1,040 - 1,080/sh. ton

COATED PAPERS

Premium 80-lb sheets: $1,320 - 1,420/sh. ton

Economy 80-lb sheets: $1,075-1,105/sh. ton

For any questions, please contact Sharon Levrez, Price Assessment Manager, slevrez@risi.com.