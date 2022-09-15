Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Corrections to Q3 Pulp Prices in PPI P&PW Nov. 16

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

Please note that due to a spreadsheet error, US third quarter pulp prices were initially published incorrectly in PPI Pulp & Paper Week Nov. 16. The correct prices are:

Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft (US) - $1,333

Northern and Southern Mixed Bleached Hardwood Kraft (Canadian/US) $1,192

Bleached Hardwood Kraft (Eucalyptus) - $1,235

Unbleached Softwood Kraft (Canadian/US) - $1,310

The price watch table has now been corrected and a new version of the pdf has been posted online.

For questions or comments please email pricing@risi.com.

