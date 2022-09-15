Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Corrections to Q4 Pulp Prices in PPI P&PW Jan. 18

September 15, 2022
By Bryan SmithDeputy EditorGlobal PulpPPI Pulp & Paper WeekRISI
Pricing notice

Due to a spreadsheet error, US fourth quarter pulp prices were published incorrectly in PPI Pulp & Paper Week on Jan. 18. The correct prices are:

Delivered US East

Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (Canada) - $1428/tonne

Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft (US) - $1,350/tonne

Northern and Southern Mixed Bleached Hardwood Kraft (Canadian/US) $1,213/tonne

Bleached Hardwood Kraft (Eucalyptus) - $1,233/tonne

Unbleached Softwood Kraft (Canadian/US) - $1,365/tonne

Fluff (US Southern Kraft, Untreated Softwood) - $1,363/tonne

Deinked Pulp (US Air-Dried and Wet-lap) - $942/tonne

Delivered Asia

Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (Canada) CIF Japan - $898/tonne

Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft (US) CIF Japan – $888/tonne

Northern and Southern Mixed Bleached Hardwood Kraft (Canadian/US) CIF Japan - $752/tonne

Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (Canada) CIF Korea - $955/tonne

Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (Canada) CIF China - $805/tonne

The price watch table has now been corrected and a new version of the pdf has been posted online.

For questions or comments please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com

