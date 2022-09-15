Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Corrections to US Spot Pulp Prices in online dashboards Sept. 28, 2017

September 15, 2022
By Daniela wortmannsenior news editorppi europe
Pricing notice

BEDFORD, MA, Oct 2, 2017 (PPI Global) - Please note that due to a technical error, US spot pulp prices published Sept. 28, 2017 temporarily showed up incorrectly in RISI online dashboards. The correct prices are:

Price ID 11852: BHK (spot price) US East - $630 ($610-650)

Price ID 638: Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft (spot price) US East $655 ($640-670)

Price ID 635: Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (spot price) US East - $715 ($700-730)

The technical problem has now been fixed.

US spot pulp prices published in World Pulp Monthly Table 5 on Sept. 28 and in PPI Pulp & Paper Week on Sept. 29 are correct.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

For any questions, please contact Sharon Levrez, Price Assessment Manager, slevrez@risi.com.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed