COVERAGE NOTE: Corrections to US Spot Pulp Prices in online dashboards Sept. 28, 2017

BEDFORD, MA, Oct 2, 2017 (PPI Global) - Please note that due to a technical error, US spot pulp prices published Sept. 28, 2017 temporarily showed up incorrectly in RISI online dashboards. The correct prices are:

Price ID 11852: BHK (spot price) US East - $630 ($610-650)

Price ID 638: Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft (spot price) US East $655 ($640-670)

Price ID 635: Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (spot price) US East - $715 ($700-730)

The technical problem has now been fixed.

US spot pulp prices published in World Pulp Monthly Table 5 on Sept. 28 and in PPI Pulp & Paper Week on Sept. 29 are correct.

We apologize for the inconvenience.