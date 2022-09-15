Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE – Discontinuation of assessment for China Uncoated Woodfree Reels (mixed wood/nonwood pulp) – Final Decision

September 15, 2022
By Shawn Wang
Pricing notice

Following market consultations, Fastmarkets RISI will discontinue the monthly price assessment for China Uncoated Woodfree Reels (mixed wood/nonwood pulp) in PPI Asia, with effect from March 2021.

The discontinuation is due to a substantial decrease in the availability of the grade in China. The last assessment was published on February 26, 2021. Fastmarkets RISI consulted on this change in February 2021. No negative feedback on the change was received.

For comments or queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for Asia packaging paper and board markets, please see here. For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes, please see here.

