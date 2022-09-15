Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Error in August France Paper for Recycling prices online

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

Due to a technical error, August prices for France Sorted Graphic Paper for Deinking (1.11), and White Woodfree Shavings (3.18) briefly showed incorrectly on the RISI online portal Sept. 19. The correct prices are:

Sorted Graphic Paper for Deinking (1.11) – Eur 100-115/tonne

White Woodfree Shavings (3.18) – Eur 370-390/tonne

This error has been rectified and the correct prices are now showing.

For any questions, please contact pricing@risi.com.

