COVERAGE NOTE: European OCC CIF China – Spec Clarification

As of April 2018, assessments for European old corrugated containers (1.05) CIF China (Price ID 690) will reflect material with a minimum 95% corrugated board content and maximum 0.5% contaminants. This follows consultation with stakeholders and will better reflect current trading patterns, in light of China’s stricter rules on imports of recovered paper.

