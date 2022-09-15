Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: European OCC CIF China – Spec Clarification

September 15, 2022
By PPI Asia
Pricing notice

As of April 2018, assessments for European old corrugated containers (1.05) CIF China (Price ID 690) will reflect material with a minimum 95% corrugated board content and maximum 0.5% contaminants. This follows consultation with stakeholders and will better reflect current trading patterns, in light of China’s stricter rules on imports of recovered paper.

For comments and queries, please email pricing@risi.com.

For more information on RISI’s assessment methodology, please see here.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed