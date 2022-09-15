COVERAGE NOTE: Fastmarkets FOEX successfully completes IOSCO assurance review

Fastmarkets, a leading source of pricing data for global commodity markets, is delighted to announce the successful completion of an external assurance review of its Helsinki-based pulp and paper pricing unit Fastmarkets FOEX.

This milestone marks the first time the business was reviewed and confirms its alignment to the standards defined by the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) within the Principles for Oil Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs).

Professional services firm BDO carried out the independent assurance review of four of Fastmarkets FOEX’ key indices in pulp and recovered paper – those trademarks registered as PIX – and found that as of March 30, 2020, Fastmarkets’ responses were in line with the IOSCO principles for PRAs. The review process is comprehensive, examining all relevant documentation and processes to ensure their quality, integrity and adherence to stated methodologies.

The following four price indices were included in the scope of the assurance:

PIX Pulp Indices (Europe): PIX NBSK (northern bleached softwood kraft) PIX BHKP (bleached hardwood kraft pulp)

PIX Recovered Paper Indices (Europe): PIX OCC 04 dd (old corrugated container) PIX ONP/OMG 11 dd (old newspapers and magazines)



As per guidance by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), this assurance review by an independent external auditor is sufficient to demonstrate compliance with the requirements of the Benchmarks Regulation (BMR) for commodity benchmarks (paragraph 18 of Annex II). Reviews must take place at least annually.

To obtain a copy of the independent assurance report, please click here.

Fastmarkets has invested significantly in resources and technology to ensure its price-assessment process aligns with IOSCO principles. View details here.

To view Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology/specifications, please click here.