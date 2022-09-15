Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Fastmarkets Forest Products business continuity statement

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

As a provider of business critical news and price information for the metals, mining, and forest products industries, Fastmarkets is committed to continuously delivering business critical information and data to the markets we serve throughout the global crisis related to Covid-19.

• Please note that our Business Continuity plan is currently in effect and functioning.
• All Fastmarkets data is in a secure cloud-based environment and backed up in real-time.
• All price reporting and editorial teams in North America, Europe, and Latin America are now working from home and all systems have been successfully tested.
• Price reporting teams have been implementing a comprehensive cross-training and back-up program enabling colleagues to step in if regular reporters become unavailable.

As the pandemic progresses, we will continue to review our policies and procedures on a regular basis, and we will adapt them as necessary. We will ensure we comply with government directives and the advice of health agencies in the countries in which we operate.

Please don’t hesitate to get in touch with any questions you may have by emailing pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

