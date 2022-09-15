Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Fastmarkets RISI launches China fluff pulp assessments

September 15, 2022
By Nick ChangEditorPPI AsiaRISI
Pricing notice

As previously announced, Fastmarkets RISI has launched new price assessments for fluff pulp delivered China as part of ongoing efforts to bring greater transparency to the markets we serve.

The new price assessments will be published monthly in PPI Pulp & Paper Week, PPI Asia, World Pulp Monthly Table 5, Nonwovens Markets, the Fastmarkets RISI online portal, and the mobile app.

The new assessments will appear alongside existing assessments for market pulp. They will reflect the net price paid for US southern kraft fluff, untreated softwood rolls, CIF China main ports.

Fastmarkets RISI editors have been monitoring the global fluff pulp markets for decades and have been gathering net price assessments for China for some time. We believe the time is now right to launch full, formal assessments for the grade. The new assessments will be launched with a two-year history compiled by our editorial team.

Fastmarkets RISI has prepared a set of FAQs to accompany the launch of China fluff pulp assessments. These can be found here.

For comments or queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, mentioning “Fluff CIF China” in the subject line of the email.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for global pulp, please see here.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes please see here.

