Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Fastmarkets RISI launches new net price assessments for US kraft paper

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

Following market consultation and as previously announced, Fastmarkets RISI has launched four new assessments for US kraft paper on a net price basis.

The four grades are:

  • Unbleached Extensible Multiwall Sack Kraft, 50 lb/80 g
  • Unbleached Grocery bag, Lightweight, 30 lb/49 g
  • Bleached Kraft paper, Grocery bag, 30 lb / 49 g
  • Unbleached Kraft, Natural Multiwall Sack, 50 lb

These will run in the Fastmarkets RISI online portal, mobile app, and PPI Pulp & Paper Week, alongside existing list price assessment for kraft paper in the USA. At the end of this year, the existing price assessments will be discontinued, leaving only the new net price assessments.

The new price assessments are based on open market net transaction levels after specific customer discounts. Our North American pricing team has been researching this change for the kraft paper prices since last year.

Fastmarkets RISI consulted on this change between March 5th and May 31st 2020. No objections to the proposal were raised during the course of this consultation.

Fastmarkets RISI has published a list of Frequently Asked Questions to accompany the proposed launch of new price assessment for US kraft papers. The FAQs can be found here.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for North American packaging paper and board, including the new assessments, please see here.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes please see here.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed