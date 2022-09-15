COVERAGE NOTE: Fastmarkets RISI launches new net price assessments for US kraft paper

Following market consultation and as previously announced, Fastmarkets RISI has launched four new assessments for US kraft paper on a net price basis.

The four grades are:

Unbleached Extensible Multiwall Sack Kraft, 50 lb/80 g

Unbleached Grocery bag, Lightweight, 30 lb/49 g

Bleached Kraft paper, Grocery bag, 30 lb / 49 g

Unbleached Kraft, Natural Multiwall Sack, 50 lb

These will run in the Fastmarkets RISI online portal, mobile app, and PPI Pulp & Paper Week, alongside existing list price assessment for kraft paper in the USA. At the end of this year, the existing price assessments will be discontinued, leaving only the new net price assessments.

The new price assessments are based on open market net transaction levels after specific customer discounts. Our North American pricing team has been researching this change for the kraft paper prices since last year.

Fastmarkets RISI consulted on this change between March 5th and May 31st 2020. No objections to the proposal were raised during the course of this consultation.

Fastmarkets RISI has published a list of Frequently Asked Questions to accompany the proposed launch of new price assessment for US kraft papers. The FAQs can be found here.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for North American packaging paper and board, including the new assessments, please see here.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes please see here.