COVERAGE NOTE: Fastmarkets RISI proposes to publish monthly Spanish paper and board assessments

September 15, 2022
By Steven Sachoff
Pricing notice

Following market consultation, Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to increase the frequency of Spanish paper and board assessments to monthly from September 2020.

Currently Fastmarkets RISI publishes these assessments on a quarterly basis, with retroactive pricing for the interim months. In July 2019, we started a consultation on the frequency of these assessments, including a proposal to remove the monthly retroactive pricing. Based on feedback and further internal discussions we are now proposing to increase the frequency to monthly. We believe this will better serve customers monitoring this market.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com by January 31, mentioning “Spain assessments” in the subject line of the email.

For more information on RISI’s methodology for European pulp and paper markets, please see here.

For other RISI coverage notes, please see here.


