COVERAGE NOTE: Fastmarkets RISI publishes FAQs for proposed changes to US kraft paper assessments

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets RISI has published a list of Frequently Asked Questions to accompany the proposed launch of new price assessment for US kraft papers.

The FAQs can be found here.

Fastmarkets RISI launched a consultation on the launch of new net price assessments for unbleached and bleached kraft paper prices on March 5, 2020. If confirmed, these would eventually replace the current market assessments, which reflect the effective list price.

The new price assessments would be based on open market net transaction levels after specific customer discounts. Our North American pricing team has been researching this change for the kraft paper prices since last year. We’re interested in comments from the market about this potential change. Please send your comments to pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com by March 31st, 2020, mentioning “US Kraft Paper” in the subect-line of the email.

After considering comments, Fastmarkets RISI expects to announce if the new prices will be launched at the start of May, with the new levels first published in PPI Pulp & Paper Week, Fastmarkets RISI online portal and mobile app on May 22. They would run alongside the existing price series until the end of 2020. From 2021, the existing price series would be discontinued, leaving only the new net series.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for North American packaging paper and board, including the new assessments, please see here.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes please see here.

