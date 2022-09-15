Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Fastmarkets RISI publishing schedule over the holiday season

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets RISI would like to remind subscribers that, due to the holiday season, there will be a break in publication on the following days:

Tuesday December 24th and Tuesday December 31st – No PPI Latin America

Thursday December 26th and Thursday January 2nd – No PPI Europe

Friday December 27th and Friday January 3rd – No PPI Asia, No PPI Pulp and Paper Week

There will be no price assessments published on these days either.

In addition, North America graphic paper assessments will be published one week earlier than usual on December 20th. North American contract pulp assessments will be published as usual on December 30, however here will be no spot pulp assessments published on that day.

For related Coverage Notes please see here.

For the full Fastmarkets RISI publishing schedule, please see here.

