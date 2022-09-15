COVERAGE NOTE: Fastmarkets RISI/RL publishing schedules 2020 now available

Fastmarkets RISI and Random Lengths’ price assessment publishing schedules for 2020 are now available online for the following grades:

Pulp and Paper (North America, Latin America and Asia)

Wood Products

Timber and Biomass

Nonwovens

The schedule for pulp and paper in Europe will be published shortly, pending the results of consultations on the frequency of Sack Kraft and Spain price assessments.

To view the schedules please visit: https://www.risiinfo.com/approach/methodology/price-assessment-methodology/price-publishing-schedule/

For questions and comments please contact pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.