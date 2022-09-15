Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Fastmarkets RISI/RL publishing schedules 2020 now available

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets RISI and Random Lengths’ price assessment publishing schedules for 2020 are now available online for the following grades:

  • Pulp and Paper (North America, Latin America and Asia)
  • Wood Products
  • Timber and Biomass
  • Nonwovens

The schedule for pulp and paper in Europe will be published shortly, pending the results of consultations on the frequency of Sack Kraft and Spain price assessments.
To view the schedules please visit: https://www.risiinfo.com/approach/methodology/price-assessment-methodology/price-publishing-schedule/

For questions and comments please contact pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

