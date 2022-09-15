Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Fastmarkets RISI to database euro equivalent prices for Russia containerboard

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

With effect from July 9, 2020, Fastmarkets RISI will begin databasing euro equivalent prices for Russia containerboard.

Fastmarkets RISI has long been publishing euro equivalent prices for recycled fluting, semi-chemical fluting, testliner 2, testliner 3, unbleached kraftliner and white-top kraftliner in PPI Europe. These prices will now also be available on the Fastmarkets RISI portal and mobile app with historical data.

If you have comments or queries, please contact pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes, please see here.

