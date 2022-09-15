COVERAGE NOTE: Fastmarkets RISI to launch China fluff pulp assessments

As part of ongoing efforts to bring greater transparency to the markets we serve, Fastmarkets RISI will launch new net price assessments for fluff pulp delivered China on September 29, 2020.

The new price assessments will be published monthly in PPI Pulp & Paper Week, PPI Asia, World Pulp Monthly Table 5, the Fastmarkets RISI online portal, and the mobile app.

The new assessments will appear alongside existing assessments for market pulp. They will reflect the net price paid for US southern kraft fluff, untreated softwood rolls, CIF China main ports.

Fastmarkets RISI editors have been monitoring the global fluff pulp markets for decades and have been gathering net price assessments for some time. We believe the time is now right to launch full, formal assessments for the grade. The new assessments will be launched with a two-year history compiled by our editorial team.

For comments or queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, mentioning “Fluff CIF China” in the subject line of the email.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for global pulp, please see here.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes please see here.