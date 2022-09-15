COVERAGE NOTE: Further information on Crow’s, Random Lengths Integration

Following further consultation, Fastmarkets RISI proposes also to discontinue the following Crow’s prices when Crow’s publications are merged with Random Lengths at the beginning of the second quarter of 2019.

Oriented Strandboard ¼” delivered Saskatchewan (Price ID 11157)

Canadian Douglas-Fir Plywood Sheathing 7.5mm-5/16” delivered Vancouver, Calgary/Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, Maritimes (Price IDs 11197 to 11202).

Canadian Softwood Plywood Sheathing 7.5mm-5/16” delivered Vancouver, Calgary/Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, Maritimes (Price IDs 11480 to 11485).

These prices currently appear in the Fastmarkets RISI online portal but not in Crow’s Weekly Market Report.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com by Feb. 15, mentioning “Crows/Random Lengths Integration” in the subject-line of the email.

In addition, Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to change the location name of Maritimes to Moncton, and to move the footnote price for Nova Scotia up into the price table and begin databasing it as “Halifax”. For the related Coverage Note, please see here.

Furthermore, no Canadian plywood pricing will be reported in the midweek report. The addition of this pricing to that report will be considered at a later date.

For other Fastmarkets RISI Coverage Notes please see here .