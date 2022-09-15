COVERAGE NOTE: Introduction of Series B price assessments for North American boxboard

After conducting a market consultation process regarding proposed changes in boxboard price assessments, PPI Pulp & Paper Week (PPW) will be implementing the following changes as of January 22, 2016:

Introduce new “Series B” price assessments for boxboard at levels 13-22% below Transaction price levels.

Phase out the existing Transaction price series as of June 2017. (The List price series will be discontinued as of January 2017.)

More information on proposed changes is available here: www.risiinfo.com/BoxboardFinalChanges.pdf.