COVERAGE NOTE – Launch of recycled pulp assessment CIF China

Following consultation with stakeholders and as previously announced, Fastmarkets RISI has launched two new recycled brown pulp price assessments for China on a monthly basis, starting from January 2021.

With China set to ban RCP imports from 2021, the country’s demand for recycled brown pulp is expected to keep growing. Fastmarkets RISI has been monitoring the situation over the past two years, tracking prices for the new product since July 2019.

The recycled brown pulp assessment will be published monthly on the last Wednesday of each month from January 27, 2021. They will appear in PPI Asia, PPI Pulp & Paper Week, the Fastmarkets RISI online portal and mobile app and in the Chinese publications operated by Fastmarkets RISI’s Shanghai-based subsidiary UM Paper.

The recycled brown pulp assessed is furnished mainly with old corrugated containers (OCC) imported from the USA. The assessment will reflect CIF prices at main ports in China for product shipped from India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and the USA.

For comments or queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, mentioning “Asia RCP”.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for Asia RCP, please see here.