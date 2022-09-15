Methodology Contact us Login

Coverage note: New European cartonboard price assessment series launches

September 15, 2022
By Ben FisherNews Editorppi europe
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets RISI has launched new transaction price assessments for European cartonboard with effect from January 2021.

The new assessments are for coated duplex board (GC2) and white-lined chipboard (GD2) in Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the UK. They will run in parallel with the existing assessments for six months. During this time, a fixed differential established at the launch will be applied between the two assessments.

Fastmarkets RISI will discontinue the current price assessment series for these grades from July 2021.

Additionally, Fastmarkets RISI has decided not to include white-lined chipboard (GD3) in its new transaction price assessments for European cartonboard.

The new assessments are based on the following specs:

Coated Duplex (GC2)/Folding Boxboard

Quantity: min 20mt/full truckload

Basis weight: 270-280 g

Thickness/Caliper: 475-500

Taber 15⁰ CD: 10.8-13.1

Moisture content: 8-8.5%

ISO Brightness: +/- 85%

Locations: Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the UK

Incoterm: Free delivered to the buyer’s facility

Unit: Tonne

Currency: Euro, GBP (for UK)

White-Lined Chipboard (GD2)

Quantity: min. 20mt/full truckload

Basis weight: 300 g

Thickness/Caliper: 390-410

Taber 15⁰ CD: 5.5-6

Moisture content: 8-8.5%

ISO Brightness: 79-82%

Locations: Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the UK

Incoterm: Free delivered to the buyer’s facility

Unit: Tonne

Currency: Euro, GBP (for UK)

For queries or comments, please contact mailto:pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com

To view Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for European packaging paper and board please see here.

For more Fastmarkets RISI Coverage Notes, please see here.

