COVERAGE NOTE: New Fastmarkets RISI methodology guides available online

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
As part of a company-wide rebranding, Fastmarkets RISI has revamped all methodology and specifications guides.

This was done to improve the consistency of content across all Fastmarkets methodology guides and to give them a common look and feel.

The methodologies were not changed materially during this process, unless otherwise noted in the individual documents. Additional detail was added on minimum contract volumes considered, assessment windows and whether the assessments were intended to reflect prices at the time of publication or average prices over a certain period prior to that.

To view the new methodology guides, please see here.

If you have comments or queries, please contact pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, indicating “methodology guides” in the subject line of the email.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes, please see here.

