COVERAGE NOTE: New Mixed Paper Assessments CIF Asia – Final Decision
In light of China’s ban on imports of “unsorted” recyclables such as mixed paper that began on Dec. 31st 2017, and following industry consultation, RISI will launch bi-weekly assessments of the following grades CIF main ports in Asia in PPI Asia starting from April 6, 2018:
- Mixed Paper & Board from Japan
- Mixed Paper & Board from Europe (1.02)
- Mixed Paper from US (54)
For comments and queries, please email pricing@risi.com.
