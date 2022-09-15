COVERAGE NOTE: New Mixed Paper Assessments CIF Asia – Final Decision

In light of China’s ban on imports of “unsorted” recyclables such as mixed paper that began on Dec. 31st 2017, and following industry consultation, RISI will launch bi-weekly assessments of the following grades CIF main ports in Asia in PPI Asia starting from April 6, 2018:

Mixed Paper & Board from Japan

Mixed Paper & Board from Europe (1.02)

Mixed Paper from US (54)

