COVERAGE NOTE: New Old Corrugated Containers, SRPN Assessments CIF Asia – Consultation

September 15, 2022
By Nick ChangEditorPPI AsiaRISI
Pricing notice

In light of changes in trading patterns following China’s ban on imports of “unsorted” recyclables such as mixed paper that began on December 31, 2017, as well as a 0.5% rule on contaminants for imported recovered paper, RISI proposes to launch bi-weekly assessments of the following recovered paper grades CIF main ports in Asia in PPI Asia starting from April 6, 2018:

- Imports of Old Corrugated Containers (11) from the US

- Imports of Old Corrugated Containers (90/10) from Europe

- Imports of Old Corrugated Containers from Japan

- Imports of Sorted Residential Paper and News (56) from the US

- Imports of Newspapers (2.01) from Europe

As previously announced, RISI will also begin publishing bi-weekly assessments for Mixed Paper from April 6, 2018.

- Mixed Paper & Board from Japan

- Mixed Paper & Board from Europe (1.02)

- Mixed Paper from US (54)

For comments and queries, please email pricing@risi.com by March 30, 2018.

