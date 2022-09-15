COVERAGE NOTE: New Old Corrugated Containers, SRPN Assessments CIF Asia – Consultation

In light of changes in trading patterns following China’s ban on imports of “unsorted” recyclables such as mixed paper that began on December 31, 2017, as well as a 0.5% rule on contaminants for imported recovered paper, RISI proposes to launch bi-weekly assessments of the following recovered paper grades CIF main ports in Asia in PPI Asia starting from April 6, 2018:

- Imports of Old Corrugated Containers (11) from the US

- Imports of Old Corrugated Containers (90/10) from Europe

- Imports of Old Corrugated Containers from Japan

- Imports of Sorted Residential Paper and News (56) from the US

- Imports of Newspapers (2.01) from Europe

As previously announced, RISI will also begin publishing bi-weekly assessments for Mixed Paper from April 6, 2018.

- Mixed Paper & Board from Japan

- Mixed Paper & Board from Europe (1.02)

- Mixed Paper from US (54)

For comments and queries, please email pricing@risi.com by March 30, 2018.

For other RISI Coverage Notes please visit: https://www.risiinfo.com/approach/methodology/price-assessment-methodology/risi-indices-coverage-notes/