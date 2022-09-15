COVERAGE NOTE: New US recovered paper export prices: CGS/OMG FAS port of origin in NY/NJ and LA

PPI Pulp & Paper Week is introducing two new US recovered paper export prices in Price Watch May issue: Coated Groundwood Sections/Old Magazines FAS pricing in Los Angeles and New York/New Jersey ports. PPW has been covering these prices for more than a year informally, and a price history starting from January 2015 is now available online in the Price Watch section of the RISI website here for Los Angeles and here for New York/New Jersey.

New price assessments will be published in both PPI Pulp & Paper Week and PPI PPW Recovered Paper Price Watch.

Price name: Coated Groundwood Sections/Old Magazines

Price ID: 11860

Location: New York/ New Jersey

Delivery terms: FAS port of origin

Frequency: monthly

Units: USD/ short tons

Assessment window: At the start of each month, few days prior to publication date.

Specifications: Pricing of old magazines (OMG) and coated groundwood sections (CGS) are usually one in the same in the USA and the grades are interchangeable.

Price name: Coated Groundwood Sections/Old Magazines

Price ID: 11859

Location: Los Angeles

Delivery terms: FAS port of origin

Frequency: monthly

Units: USD/ short tons

Assessment window: At the start of each month, few days prior to publication date.

Specifications: Pricing of old magazines (OMG) and coated groundwood sections (CGS) are usually one in the same in the USA and the grades are interchangeable.

If you have questions or would like additional information, please contact Greg Rudder (grudder@risi.com)