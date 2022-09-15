COVERAGE NOTE: New US recovered paper export prices: CGS/OMG FAS port of origin in NY/NJ and LA
PPI Pulp & Paper Week is introducing two new US recovered paper export prices in Price Watch May issue: Coated Groundwood Sections/Old Magazines FAS pricing in Los Angeles and New York/New Jersey ports. PPW has been covering these prices for more than a year informally, and a price history starting from January 2015 is now available online in the Price Watch section of the RISI website here for Los Angeles and here for New York/New Jersey.
New price assessments will be published in both PPI Pulp & Paper Week and PPI PPW Recovered Paper Price Watch.
Price name: Coated Groundwood Sections/Old Magazines
Price ID: 11860
Location: New York/ New Jersey
Delivery terms: FAS port of origin
Frequency: monthly
Units: USD/ short tons
Assessment window: At the start of each month, few days prior to publication date.
Specifications: Pricing of old magazines (OMG) and coated groundwood sections (CGS) are usually one in the same in the USA and the grades are interchangeable.
Price name: Coated Groundwood Sections/Old Magazines
Price ID: 11859
Location: Los Angeles
Delivery terms: FAS port of origin
Frequency: monthly
Units: USD/ short tons
Assessment window: At the start of each month, few days prior to publication date.
Specifications: Pricing of old magazines (OMG) and coated groundwood sections (CGS) are usually one in the same in the USA and the grades are interchangeable.
If you have questions or would like additional information, please contact Greg Rudder (grudder@risi.com)