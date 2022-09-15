Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: North American Graphic Paper Coverage - Final Decision

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

In response to company-specific provisional countervailing and anti-dumping tariffs announced by the US government that resulted in a wide range in price levels for US Newsprint, RISI sought industry comments and feedback on the merits of a possible change from reporting a point price for US newsprint to reporting a price range. Having reviewed this feedback, RISI has determined at this time to maintain its current practice of reporting a point price. For more information on RISI’s assessment methodology, please click here.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed