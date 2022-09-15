COVERAGE NOTE: North American Graphic Paper Coverage - Final Decision

In response to company-specific provisional countervailing and anti-dumping tariffs announced by the US government that resulted in a wide range in price levels for US Newsprint, RISI sought industry comments and feedback on the merits of a possible change from reporting a point price for US newsprint to reporting a price range. Having reviewed this feedback, RISI has determined at this time to maintain its current practice of reporting a point price. For more information on RISI’s assessment methodology, please click here.