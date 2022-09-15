COVERAGE NOTE: Elimination of Bleached Bristols 10-pt C1S rolls grade price assessment.

After conducting a market consultation process regarding elimination of Bleached Bristols 10-pt C1S rolls price index, RISI has discontinued its publication in the coated papers pricewatch effective Jan. 27, 2017, as it was initially proposed.

US solid bleached bristols’ market capacity has fallen to near 400,000 tons of coated paper -- after International Paper shut two mills at Riegelwood, NC, in early 2016 -- and it is expected to continue declining.

In addition to that, due to ongoing mergers and acquisitions in the market, a single company- WestRock - now controls an estimated 80% of the market. That conflicts with RISI’s core standard of collecting only open market price information.