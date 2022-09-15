Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Notice of proposed elimination of 70-lb Unbleached Grocery Bag paper price assessment

September 15, 2022
By Will MiesDirectorNews EditorialRISI
Pricing notice

RISI is planning to discontinue price coverage for heavyweight 70-lb Unbleached Grocery Bag paper in the US market in the March 2017 Price Watch because of industry consolidation, limited reader interest, and similarity of this grade to 42-lb Unbleached Kraft Linerboard.

In a survey earlier this year, RISI found more reader interest in continued price coverage of 30-lb Unbleached Grocery Bag and 30-lb Bleached Grocery Bag, particularly among specialty converters. RISI is still assessing the feasibility of continued coverage of these lightweight grades and the possible launch of a new price series for 30-lb Unbleached Kraft Specialty Paper and 30-lb Bleached Kraft Specialty Paper to replace them in 2017. The new series names would attempt to recognize the broader use of these grades in specialty packaging end uses outside of traditional commodity bag converting.

RISI seeks stakeholder feedback about proposed change by December 16, 2016. Please contact Will Mies at wmies@risi.com to provide your feedback about the proposed change.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed