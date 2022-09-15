Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Notice of proposed elimination of Bleached Bristols 10-pt C1S rolls grade price assessment

September 15, 2022
By James McLaren
Pricing notice

RISI proposes to discontinue price coverage for Bleached Bristols 10-pt C1S rolls grade as of January 2017.

US solid bleached bristols’ market capacity has fallen to near 400,000 tons of coated paper, after International Paper shut two mills at Riegelwood, NC earlier this year, and is expected to continue declining (see chart below).

In addition to that, due to ongoing mergers and acquisitions in the market, a single company- WestRock - now controls an estimated 80% of the market. That conflicts with RISI’s core standard of collecting only open market price info.

aglepljcqddhand.png

RISI seeks stakeholder feedback about proposed change by December 16, 2015. Please contact James McLaren at jmclaren@risi.com.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed