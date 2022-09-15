COVERAGE NOTE: Open consultation and proposed schedule change for PIX Pulp China Indices – Final Decision

Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between June 5th and July 3rd, 2020 on the pricing methodologies for its PIX Pulp China indices. The consultation was done as part of our previously announced annual methodology review process. We also requested feedback on a proposal to change the publishing schedule from Tuesday to Friday in order to provide the market with a more timely index.

Fastmarkets FOEX would like to thank those who took the time to respond to the consultation. We received only a few comments from the market during the consultation period, but many stakeholders were supportive of the proposed schedule change in earlier discussions. Comments and suggestions touched upon the reasons for the proposed schedule change of publishing from Tuesdays to Fridays, and we received one disapproving comment for the change. Other comments suggested technical development in the solutions for gathering price data and for distributing the PIX Pulp China indices. Based on the feedback, Fastmarkets FOEX has decided to go ahead with the schedule change.

The schedule change of the publishing date of PIX Pulp China indices as of September 4, 2020 will not lead to material changes in the current methodology. The change will at its best improve and shorten the time window from collecting price data to publishing the indices. An updated methodology document will be posted on foex.fi shortly.

