Coverage Note – Open consultation on discontinuation of assessments of RCP imports in China and ONP imports in Asia

Fastmarkets RISI is seeking feedback from the industry on a potential discontinuation of assessments for recovered paper (RCP) imports in China, and Southeast Asia/Taiwan assessments for old newspapers (ONP) imports.

With China set to ban RCP imports from the beginning of next year, we aim to discontinue the assessments for RCP imports in China in PPI Asia at the end of this year, and to replace them with assessment(s) of recycled brown pulp imports.

The proposed discontinuation of assessments for ONP imports in PPI Asia is due to a substantial decrease in availability of the grade in Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

Starting from January, besides the new recycled brown pulp assessment, PPI Asia will continue to assess Southeast Asia and Taiwan prices for OCC and mixed paper imports from the USA, Europe and Japan.

In the meantime, PPI Asia will also continue to assess the four current domestically-sourced Chinese grades on a weekly basis.

For comments or queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, mentioning “Asia RCP”, by December 15.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for Asia RCP, please see here.