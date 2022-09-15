COVERAGE NOTE: Open consultation on Fastmarkets FOEX methodology for PIX Paper Price Indices

Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX Paper price indices, as part of its annual methodology review process.

This consultation, which is open until April 13th, 2021, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

Fastmarkets FOEX proposes no changes to the current index methodology or specifications. Please find the current methodology for the FOEX PIX Paper price indices here.

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.foex@fastmarkets.com. Please add the respective subject heading “PIX Paper annual methodology review”.

Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by April 27th, 2021, on Fastmarkets FOEX website under Coverage Notes/Pricing Notices, including a summary of the feedback with the exception of those marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.