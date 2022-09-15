Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Open consultation on PIX European Pulp and RCP Indices – Final Decision

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between Feb. 1st and 28th, 2020 on the pricing methodologies for its PIX European Pulp and PIX European Recovered Paper indices. The consultation was done as part of our previously announced annual methodology review process.

Fastmarkets FOEX would like to thank those who took the time to respond to the consultation. We received only a few comments from the market during the consultation period. Comments and suggestions touched upon narrowing the time window for reporting price data to FOEX as well as comments supporting the current reporting procedure. Another suggestion called for publishing the names of price providers to Fastmarkets FOEX. Based on the feedback, Fastmarkets FOEX has decided to clarify the wording of the Section 1.3 of its PIX European Pulp methodology on what data to submit to better reflect what Fastmarkets FOEX is currently doing. This does not lead to material changes in the current methodology. An updated methodology document will be posted on the FOEX website shortly.

For all Fastmarkets FOEX coverage notes and to view Fastmarkets FOEX methodology guides please see here.

