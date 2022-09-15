COVERAGE NOTE: Open consultation on FOEX methodology for PIX European Pulp Price Indices – Final Decision

Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between Feb. 1st and 26th, 2021 on the pricing methodology for its PIX European Pulp indices. The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.

Fastmarkets FOEX would like to thank those who took the time to respond to the consultation. We received only a few comments from the market during the consultation period. Comments and suggestions included a statement of no suggestions to alter the current methodology, and another suggestion aims to add a passage reducing old prices entering the PIX. The current methodology includes price reporting rules which cover this aspect, and Fastmarkets FOEX deems the methodology sufficient in its wording.

To summarize, this open consultation does not lead to material changes in the current methodology. A newly dated methodology document will be posted on foex.fi shortly.

